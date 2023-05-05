Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $14,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 4,230,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.06. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,804 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

