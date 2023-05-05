Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Sells $16,038.40 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) CFO Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $16,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $4.61 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
- Regeneron Beats Q1 Views, But Stock Drops On Weak Eye Med Sales
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.