Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Sells $16,038.40 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) CFO Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $16,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $4.61 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.