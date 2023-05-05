Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $122,245.38 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $131.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $176.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

