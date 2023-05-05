Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

DFIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 329,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

