Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.