Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cloudflare Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
