Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $7,560,098.34 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,699.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,581.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

