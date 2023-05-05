Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Sells 57,419 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
AJG traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $213.82. 852,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
