Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Sells 57,419 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $213.82. 852,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.