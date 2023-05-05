Insider Buying: Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Purchases $32,720.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Marty Casteel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,467.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

