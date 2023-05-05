Insider Buying: Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,234.83 in Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $10,234.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,854,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 4,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $19,987.60.

On Thursday, April 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $9,842.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $9,934.50.

On Friday, April 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,901 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,018.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,577 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,601.96.

On Monday, April 10th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,923 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,749.61.

On Wednesday, April 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 7,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $39,967.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $19,269.90.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RANI stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RANI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.