Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Buys 2,995 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $24.97 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $710.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

