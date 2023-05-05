Insider Buying: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

ONB stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after buying an additional 2,824,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.