Insider Buying: Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Insider Buys A$36,750.00 in Stock

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Rating) insider Jamie Gibson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).

Kingsgate Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,984.05.

About Kingsgate Consolidated

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile; and Chatree gold mine located in central Thailand. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

