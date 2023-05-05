Insider Buying: Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Insider Buys A$36,750.00 in Stock

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Rating) insider Jamie Gibson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).
Kingsgate Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,984.05.
About Kingsgate Consolidated
Featured Stories
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.