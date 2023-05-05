Insider Buying: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,407.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $416.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

