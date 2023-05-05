Insider Buying: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Purchases $96,037.50 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after buying an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

