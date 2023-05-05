Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of INBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 197,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The company has a market cap of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.
INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
