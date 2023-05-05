Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of INBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 197,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The company has a market cap of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

