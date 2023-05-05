Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Acquires 7,965 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FB Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of FBK stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 235,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 32.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.