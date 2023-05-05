Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Position Cut by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $12,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 101,243 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,960,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

