Innospec Inc. (IOSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65.

Innospec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.76. 8,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,075. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 450 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.