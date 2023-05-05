Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70-9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$9.40 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,533. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ingredion

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,867 shares of company stock worth $903,227 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

