Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,170. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.