Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. 631,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,915. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

