Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.68. The stock has a market cap of C$389.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.60 million. Information Services had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.771028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Information Services Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.