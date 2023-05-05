IndiGG Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,187.87 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $49,187.87 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

