Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director William E. Fair Buys 2,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $30.28 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.