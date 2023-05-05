Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director William E. Fair Buys 2,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Independent Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of IBTX opened at $30.28 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
