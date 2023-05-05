Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CTO Barry H. Jensen Buys 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CTO Barry H. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,982.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $47.76 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

