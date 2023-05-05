Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. 156,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,786. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $86.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,776.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.