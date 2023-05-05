Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. 156,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,786. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $86.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,776.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Earnings History for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

