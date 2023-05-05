ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 8.8% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35. 1,862,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,619,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 15.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 309,550 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.