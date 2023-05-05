ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,631,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 3,759,503 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $3.87.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

