Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 768,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 320,363 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $742.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

