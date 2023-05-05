Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 768,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 320,363 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $742.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.44.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
