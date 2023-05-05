Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.22. 561,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

