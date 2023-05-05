Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 50,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,717. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,580,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 281,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 654,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
