IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
IGM Financial Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of IGM stock opened at C$38.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$33.45 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.7541899 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
