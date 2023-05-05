iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.13 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $138.70 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,436.19 or 1.00029345 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000102 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

