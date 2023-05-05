iExec RLC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.71 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00005903 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $138.04 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

