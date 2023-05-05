IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.33-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.619-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $469.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.06 and its 200 day moving average is $448.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

