Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $349.00

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 349 ($4.36) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.36). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.36), with a volume of 2,577,744 shares traded.

Ideagen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,450.00.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

