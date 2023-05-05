ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.28

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, ICON has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $269.55 million and $14.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,084,054 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,039,242.2062007. The last known price of ICON is 0.28049503 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $13,758,424.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

