IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,737. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.06.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

