IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $121,000 in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UITB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.