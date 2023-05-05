IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $121,000 in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:UITB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

