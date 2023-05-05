IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

MMTM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.62. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $152.10 and a 52-week high of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

