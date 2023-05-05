IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $232,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12,330.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after acquiring an additional 549,167 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

