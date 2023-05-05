IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 499,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

