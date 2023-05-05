IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,802 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 482,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 374,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 159,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,014. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

