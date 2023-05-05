Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.71 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $521.97 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

