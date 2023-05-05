HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $448.85 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $468.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

