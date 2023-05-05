HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Citigroup

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $727.10.

Shares of HSBC opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

