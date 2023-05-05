Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

HWM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

