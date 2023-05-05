Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

HWM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,510,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

