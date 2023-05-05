HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.56. 2,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -21.05%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.