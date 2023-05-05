Highland Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 109,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 5.7 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 386,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

